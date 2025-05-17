Madras HC Imposes Interim Stay On Publication Of NEET (UG) Result

Chennai: The Madras High Court has imposed an interim stay on National Testing Agency (NTA) from publishing the NEET exam results.

As many as 13 candidates, including Sai Priya from Thiruvallur, Hariharan from Kanchipuram and Akshaya from Ranipet had filed a petition in the High Court in which they stated that the National Medical Commission had conducted the NEET (Undergraduate) 2025 on May 4 at various centers across India. At least 464 students were issued admit cards to appear for the examination at Kendriya Vidyalaya, CRPF Group Center at Avadi.

Although the examination was slated from 2 pm to 5 pm, the candidates were advised to reach the examination centre at 11 am. After completion of formalities, the examination started at 2:45 pm due to heavy rains. But it was again delayed due to a power outage from 3 pm to 4.15 pm. While no alternative arrangements were made at the centre for restoration of power, the candidates wrote the exam in poor lighting. But then rainwater entered the exam centre and the candidates were forced to shift to an alternative location from where they wrote the exam.

Owing to extraordinary circumstances, the candidates urged the exam centre officials to allocate them extra time but the latter denied. The candidates, alleging they could not write the exam up to their satisfaction, then lodged a complaint with the National Testing Agency through it website but in vain.

The candidates then took the matter to the Madras High Court stating even a minor deficiency in the entrance exam for MBBS, which is the dream of many, can affect the future of students. The candidates alleged they could not write the exam properly due to power outage, stress and fatigue. They said their plea for extra time was rejected and they were even not allowed to re-appear the exam. By denying a fair opportunity to appear the exam, the fundamental rights of the candidates under Article 21 of the Constitution were violated, the plea stated.

"Therefore, the National Testing Agency should be refrained from publishing the NEET exam results until the case is over. The students affected by the power outage should be allowed to re-write the exam," the petition stated.

As the petition came up for hearing before High Court Justice V Lakshmi Narayanan, advocate ARL Sundaresan, appearing for the Central Government, asked, "Was there a power outage?" He said that if there was such a power outage, the students should be given time to respond regarding the consideration of their request.

Following this, the judge ordered the Central Government to respond while imposing an interim stay on the release of the NEET exam results until then, and adjourned the hearing to June 2.