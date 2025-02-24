Madras HC Dismisses Petition To Stall Mahashivratri Celebrations At Isha Yoga Centre

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a writ petition that sought to stall Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre located on Velliangiri foothills in Coimbatore district.

One Sivagnanam from Coimbatore had filed the petition at the High Court in which he stated that permission should be denied for the Mahashivratri event to be organized by Isha Yoga Centre on the intervening night of February 26 and 27. In his petition, Sivagnanam had stated, "The Isha Centre, located at the foot of Velliyangiri mountain, organizes the Mahashivaratri programme every year. During Mahashivaratri, lakhs of people gather there and this affects the flora and fauna of Velliyangiri forest".

He said last year, seven lakh people had congregated at the Centre for the event. "This resulted in a large amount of wastewater being discharged into the forest. Therefore, not only the environment of the forest deteriorated but also the nearby agricultural land", the petition stated. Sivagnanam's petition was heard by a bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and N Rajasekhar. The lawyer appearing for the petitioner said, "Permission should not be given to an event that is conducted without following any rules." On the other hand, the lawyer appearing for Isha Yoga Centre argued, "The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has submitted a report stating no rules were violated during the celebrations. This case has been filed for personal reasons as Isha Centre did not purchase the petitioner's land for Rs 100 crore. Therefore, the case should be dismissed."

Following the argument, the judges asked, "Are there any violations in the Mahashivratri program organized by the Isha Yoga Centre? The Pollution Control Board should submit a report." When the case came up for hearing again on the day, a report was filed on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board which stated Isha Yoga Centre did not violate any rules. The judges asked the petitioner, "What will be the impact on public if the the programme is held in a specific area? Does the Isha Centre use loudspeakers on roadside or at residential areas in a way that affects the public?" The bench added, "The Pollution Control Board has advised the Isha Centre to take adequate measures to prevent waste water management and noise pollution. Therefore, there is no reason to accept the petition."