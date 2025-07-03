Madras HC Dismisses NEET Re-Exam Plea, Says Power Cut Didn't Affect Students

Chennai: The Madras High Court has said that since the students who appeared for the NEET exam were not affected by the power outage during the exam, it cannot order for reexamination.
The NEET exam for undergraduate medical courses was held across the country on May 4. Due to heavy rains in Chennai that day, power was cut off. As a result, 16 students, including 13 students who appeared for the exam at Avadi Kendriya Vidyalaya School Centre, filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking an order to conduct a re-examination as they were unable to write the exam properly.
In this case, the students who appeared for the NEET exam were not affected by the power outage. The National Testing Agency (NTA) explained that the re-examination could not be conducted as the students had answered most of the questions.
Subsequently, the High Court dismissed the cases, saying that ordering a re-examination would be detrimental to 22 lakh students across the country.
The students who had appeared for the NEET exam had appealed against this order. A bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and M Jyothiraman heard these appeals.
The advocate appearing for the National Examinations Agency said that most of the students who had filed the case had answered 100 questions out of a total of 180. One student had answered 179 questions. Therefore, he said that the students who had appeared for the exam had not been affected by the power outage.
Subsequently, the judges, who had postponed the verdict on the appeals seeking re-examination without specifying a date, today delivered their verdict in this case.
In their order, the judges dismissed the appeals, stating that unless the National Examinations Agency proves that there were irregularities in the examination, it cannot be ordered for re-examination. So that the case cannot be accepted because 22 lakh students would be affected if a re-examination were conducted.
