ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Closes Contempt Case After Five IAS Officers Apologise Over Delay In School Eviction From Temple Land

Madras HC Closes Contempt Case After Five IAS Officers Apologise Over Delay In School Eviction From Temple Land ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday closed a contempt of court case against senior state government officials over delay in demolition of a private school built on a land belonging to Devanatha Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district.

The court has advised the school authorities to seek an alternative site if the land allotted by the government is unsuitable, and asked officials to consider the request.

As per reports, Vinoth Raghavendran, state secretary of the BJP's Spiritual and Temple Development Wing, had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking removal of a private school built on 3.40 acres of land allegedly encroached from the Devanatha Swamy Temple in Koothappakkam village.

In 2024, the Madras High Court, after hearing the case, ordered that the school be demolished, the land returned to the temple administration, and an alternative location provided for the school.

However, a contempt of court petition was filed against several senior government officials as the court's order was reportedly not implemented. Those named in the petition included Tamil Nadu Revenue Department Secretary Amutha, School Education Department Secretary Madhumati, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Secretary Chandramohan, Endowments Department Commissioner Sridhar, Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Aditya Senthil Kumar, Endowments Department Joint Commissioner Paranitharan, and Temple Executive Officer Venkatakrishnan.

The High Court, which heard the case, had ordered these government officials, including five IAS officers, to appear in person and provide explanations for not executing the demolition order.

When the contempt case came up for hearing today before a division bench comprising Chief Justice KR Sriram and Justice Sundarmohan of the Madras High Court, Amutha, Madhumati, Chandra Mohan, Sridhar, Sibi Aditya Senthil Kumar, Paranitharan and Venkatakrishnan, who were mentioned in Raghavendran's petition, appeared in person and submitted their explanations. Petitions were filed on their behalf seeking forgiveness for not implementing the directive of the court.