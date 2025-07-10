Madras HC Cancels Fine Of Rs 1 Lakh Imposed On Chennai Corporation Commissioner

Chennai: The Madras High Court has withdrawn the Rs 1 lakh fine imposed on Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran after he appeared in person and apologized in a contempt of court case.

Rukmangathan, a lawyer and former councilor of Chennai Municipal Corporation had filed a case in the Madras High Court seeking an order to file a report on the steps taken against illegal constructions in the fifth zone of the city. The High Court which heard the case ordered action to be taken against the illegal buildings in the fifth zone at Royapuram. It also ordered to identify illegal constructions in other zones in Chennai and take action on them.

Rukmangathan had filed a contempt of court case against Kumaragurubaran alleging that he had not taken action to implement the order issued in December 2021. The High Court bench of Chief Justice KR Sriram and Justice Sundarmohan, which heard the case imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Commissioner for not implementing the court order.

The bench ordered that the fine amount be deducted from the Commissioner's salary and paid to the Adyar Cancer Hospital. Subsequently, an appeal was filed on behalf of the government seeking withdrawal of the fine order imposed by the court. The court, which subsequently accepted the government's appeal, ordered the Kumaragurubaran to appear in person.

The case came up for hearing again on Thursday. Kumaragurubaran appeared in person as per the court order. Additional Chief Advocate J Ravindran, appearing for the government, said that the Commissioner had said that he did not deliberately violate the court order and that he would take full responsibility for the mistake. The judges said they would withdraw the order imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Kumaragurubaran.