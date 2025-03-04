Trolley Bag Murder Case: Cops Learn About Another Suitcase Containing Weapon

Madhyamgram: In a new revelation in the Madhyamgram trolley bag murder case, police have learnt about a smaller trolley suitcase that was used by the accused to smuggle away the weapon that they used for dismembering the body of the 50-year-old woman.

This was learnt after examining the CCTV footage. However, police have not yet been able to find out anything about the colour of the small trolley suitcase or where it was dumped. The investigators are trying to get the details by interrogating Aarti (mother) and Falguni (daughter), who were arrested on charges of murder.

Falguni and her mother, accused of killing her aunt-in-law Sumita Ghosh, were arrested while attempting to dispose the body packed in a blue trolley suitcase. They were identified through eyewitnesses, including a van driver and a taxi driver.

On Monday, Madhyamgram Police applied to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of the Barasat Court, Kingshuk Sadhukhan, for 10 days of police custody but were granted seven days of custody.

Now, police are trying to reconstruct the incident, recover the weapon used in the murder and find out what exactly the accused did after the murder.

Meanwhile, Madhyamgram Police received another CCTV footage and after investigating, it was found that the mother and daughter had left their rented house with a small trolley suitcase before taking the blue trolley suitcase, where the body was stuffed. The CCTV footage could not tell where this small trolley was taken.

The accused carried the body in the blue trolley suitcase in a van from Biresh Palli in Madhyamgram to Dolatala and then boarded a taxi to Kumortuli. The two were nabbed before they could dump the trolley suitcase.

According to police sources, the two had left their rented house with the smaller trolley suitcase 30 to 40 minutes before leaving with the blue trolley. Police are trying to find out whether there was anything else in the trolley bag apart from the weapon used in the murder.

Barasat District Superintendent of Police Pratiksha Jharkhadia said, "On the day of the incident, the mother and daughter left the rented house with another trolley bag. This has been captured in the CCTV footage. We have come to know that the accused had kept weapon in it. A detailed interrogation will be held to get further information. After this, an attempt will be made to recover the weapon and another round of reconstruction of the incident will be carried out in a day or two."