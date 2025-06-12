Madhya Pradesh's Controversial '90-Degree' Overbridge Under NHAI Review Amid Safety Concerns

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government said it was awaiting a safety report from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on a controversial overbridge, constructed for Rs 18 crore here. The bridge has drawn sharp criticism from local people and opposition politicians, labelling its design “dangerous” due to a sharp 90-degree turn.

Constructed near Aishbagh Stadium, the overbridge was aimed at easing major gridlock and traffic congestion and connecting Mahamai Ka Bagh, Pushpa Nagar, and the station area to New Bhopal.

However, its layout and construction timeline raised several eyebrows. Congress spokesperson Abhinav Barolia termed it “something out of a video game” and the 90-degree turn “extremely dangerous”.

“This overbridge has a 90-degree turn. It looks like something out of a video game, and it's extremely dangerous. Minister Vishwas Sarang is himself an engineer and inaugurated this bridge. Yet, its construction raises serious questions about the government's functioning,” Barolia said.

He also accused the administration of indulging in poor planning and corruption. “I don’t know whether it was built in haste or by inexperienced engineers, but it is a serious mistake,” he added.

Several locals also expressed serious concerns over the “faulty” construction. A passerby said she visited the site out of curiosity and was shocked after seeing the design.

“This bridge has three sharp turns that are extremely dangerous, making it highly accident-prone,” she said.

In response to the backlash, Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh said the NHAI inspected the bridge recently, and their report will come today. “Further action will be taken after the report comes out,” he said.

Per officials, the bridge’s construction began in March 2023 with an expected completion timeline of 18 months, but its opening was delayed due to the relocation of power lines and coordination challenges between the Public Works Department and the Railways extended the project to over 36 months.