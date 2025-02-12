Aiming To Become 'Don', Madhya Pradesh Youth Gives Death Threat To CM Yogi; Later Surrenders

Morena: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) reached Madhya Pradesh's Morena district to nab a youth, who had allegedly issued a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The accused's house was found locked and he had absconded. But the accused later turned up at the Civil Line police station and surrendered, police said on Wednesday.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused aimed to become a dreaded and most-wanted don so he had given the death threat. Police subjected him to 'murga' punishment, an act in which a person has to squat like a rooster and hold the ears from behind the knees.

Sunil Gurjar (21), a resident of Majra Maharaj Singh Pura in Hansai Maveda village had called the residence of Uttar Pradesh CM and threatened to kill him on Monday afternoon.

According to STF, Sunil had collected the CM's phone number from Instagram. The staff on CM duty answered his call and asked him as to why he wanted to speak to the Chief Minister. When Sunil insisted on speaking only to the CM, the staff clarified that he had to specify the reason. Then, Sunil said, "I want to kill CM Yogi" and disconnected the call.

The call alerted the Uttar Pradesh Police following which, his location was traced by the cyber team and STF. After this, a team of 10 to 12 personnel of STF left for Morena. The team reached Maharaj Singh Pura village of Hansai Mewada under Morena Civil Line Police Station in two vehicles but found his house locked.

Meanwhile Sunil reached Morena's Civil Line police station to surrender. Civil Line police station in-charge Darshanlal Shukla contacted the Uttar Pradesh STF team and informed that the accused was present at the police station.

Civil Line police station in-charge Darshanlal Shukla said, "The Uttar Pradesh STF team interrogated Sunil, who told that he wants to become the biggest don of the country, so threatened to kill CM Yogi Adityanath. Prima facie it seems the accused's obsession of becoming a don led him to this act. Sunil told he has studied till class 8 and helps his father in farming".

STF is probing the accused youth's bank account to find whether he has links with any terrorist organisation or received funding to issue the death threat call.