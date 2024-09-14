ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Woman Raped, Glass Tumbler Inserted Into Her Private Parts; Army Jawan Arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was grievously injured after an Army jawan allegedly raped her multiple times and inserted a glass tumbler into her private parts in a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Saturday. The accused jawan has been arrested and currently being interrogated, they said.

According to Indore Women Police Station in-charge Kaushalya Chauhan, a woman came to the police station this morning groaning in pain and reported about the brutality. After which, a team was sent to the hotel and the accused was arrested from the spot, she said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the accused under varoius sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Chauhan added. Also, the woman was admitted to MY Hospital for treatment

According to police the complainant, wife of a bank officer, befriended the accused, an Army jawan, who was then posted in Mhow, on social media. The accused initially talked to her through WhatsApp and later started visiting her house frequently.

The complainant told that during one such visit, the accused had allegedly filmed a video while she was bathing. He then established physical relations with her after blackmailing her to make the video viral.