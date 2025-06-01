Madhya Pradesh: Wash On Wheels Initiative Changing Lives In Chhindwara

Chhindwara: There is an old saying, ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’. In the modern context, it becomes all the more relevant if it leads to socio-economic upliftment.

This has been demonstrated by Anamika Belvanshi of Harrai tribal development block of Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. She enrolled as a Swachhata Saathi under the Wash on Wheels programme launched by the administration and set an example by earning Rs 2,10,000 in seven months. Her effort has been recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Her task involves travelling to the rural areas and cleaning the toilets in public and government institutions, for which she gets an honorarium.

Wash on Wheels is an initiative of the Chhindwara administration aimed at cleaning the toilets in schools and government offices in the rural areas, which are not sanitised regularly. Under this initiative, unemployed youth from the rural areas have been enrolled to contribute towards the Swachh Bharat Mission while also earning an income.

Swachhata Saathis (ETV Bharat)

The scheme entails filling in details after scanning a barcode that has been generated. Thereafter, the Swachhata Saathi is asked to reach the destination on their two-wheelers and machine to carry out the sanitation job. They are paid a sum of Rs 250 to Rs 500 for the task.

“There was no means of employment for me in the rural areas and the family was facing a livelihood crisis,” said Anamika. That is how she got enrolled with the initiative. “Not only did I get a means of livelihood and regular income, the economic condition of my family has also improved,” she added.

The initiative of the Chhindwara administration was praised recently by PM Modi at the Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan organised on the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at Jamburi Maidan in Bhopal. Anamika was a participant at the event, and Modi praised her enthusiasm and dedication towards her work. She shared her experience at the event.

Wash on Wheels was launched by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel from Chhindi Gram Panchayat on September 26, 2024. So far, 27,228 toilets have been cleaned under this initiative. Swachhata Saathis associated with this scheme have been paid Rs 25, 60,000 till now. The remuneration of some of the workers has reached up to Rs 25,000 per month.

There is a proper monitoring mechanism in place with a committee led by the Chief Executive Officer of Chhindwara District Panchayat, Agrim Kumar, ensuring proper implementation of the scheme.

It is obvious that there will be certain sociological and socio-political dimensions arising from the initiative. It remains to be seen how they are addressed and the scheme evolves in the long run.