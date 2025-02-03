MP: 'Vidyarambh Sanskar' Held At Ujjain’s Sandipani Ashram On Basant Panchami

Ujjain: A traditional Vidyarambh Sanskar of children was conducted at the renowned Guru Sandipani Ashram on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami on Monday, here in Madhya Pradesh. According to the organisers, devotees from across the country gathered here to initiate their children into learning through this sacred ritual.

Vidyarambh Ceremony at Sandipani Ashram

Located on Mangalnath Road, Sandipani Ashram is believed to be the place where Lord Krishna, Balarama, and Sudama received their education. As part of the Vidyarambh ritual, young children were guided to write the sacred mantras “Shri Ganeshaya Namah” and “Shri Saraswatyai Namah”.

Talking about the significance of the ritual, Pandit Roopam Vyas explained, “Vidyarambh is among the 16 major Hindu rituals, marking the child’s first step into learning. A special puja was performed at the ashram, followed by the consecration of Lord Krishna, Balarama, and Sudama’s idols.”

Historical Roots Of The Ritual

Pandit Vyas further highlighted that, according to scriptures, Lord Krishna and Balarama mastered 64 different arts in 64 days under Guru Sandipani’s guidance. They also studied astronomical calculations, symbolised by the sacred Mouli (Kalawa) stands preserved in the ashram, he said.

Vidyarambh Sanskar Held at Ujjain’s Sandipani Ashram (ETV Bharat)

Pertinent to mention that similar rituals are also performed during Guru Purnima, where children receive their first lesson in culture and education.

Special Bhasma Aarti At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Meanwhile, at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, the sacred Bhasma Aarti was performed with special arrangements for Basant Panchami. Lord Mahakal was dressed in yellow garments, and yellow Basant flowers were offered by the devotees, including Kesari Bhaat and sweets as Bhog, organisers said, adding, at the Sai (Evening) Aarti, along with yellow floral offerings, Gulal will also be symbolically offered to the Lord at the beginning of the Phag festival.