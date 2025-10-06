ETV Bharat / state

MP: 2 Killed, Over 30 Injured As Vehicle Carrying Durga Idol Brushes Live Wire

Jabalpur: Two men were allegedly electrocuted to death, and over 30 others were injured in the Gaura Bazar area of the city when a vehicle transporting an idol of Goddess Durga came into contact with a high-tension power line, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred late Sunday night when a pipe on the truck carrying the idol touched the high-tension line. This resulted in a current surge, Additional Superintendent of Police Anjana Tiwari told PTI. Initial reports indicated that two men were killed, while around 10 to 15 others experienced electrocution, the ASP said.

However, a duty doctor, Nitin Yadav, told PTI Videos at the Government Victoria Hospital, said that a total of 35 individuals arrived at the hospital. Among them, two were pronounced dead, while 33 others were admitted to various wards, including the ICU, for treatment. The condition of the injured individuals is stable, he added.

According to information received, the idol, installed for Navratri in Temar Bhita locality, was being transported for immersion on Sunday night. The vehicle carrying the idol was decorated with iron poles, which allegedly came into contact with an 11,000 kV high-tension line, leading to the electrocution, according to an eyewitness.