ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Tightens Civic Rules: On-The-Spot Fines Up To Rs 5000 for Littering, Water Wastage

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has tabled the Public Trust Provisions Amendment Bill in the Assembly, introducing stricter penalties for offences related to public property and urban management. The bill includes amendments to provisions across eight legislations, with a significant focus on Urban Development and Housing Development, as well as Industry, Labour, and Cooperative Departments.

One of the key changes is the introduction of on-the-spot penalties for littering, wasting water, and defacing public property. "The urban bodies will now have the authority to collect fines immediately, making enforcement more effective," a government official stated. Previously, fines were deposited in court, which often delayed the process.

Hefty Penalties For Violations

Under the new amendments, fines for various infractions have been significantly increased. For instance, individuals littering roads, open canals, or drains will now face a fine of Rs 5000, up from the previous Rs 500. Similarly, unauthorised drain construction or modifications to existing drains without approval from the urban body will also attract a fine of Rs 5,000.

"These measures aim to promote cleanliness, conserve resources, and protect public infrastructure," the official added.