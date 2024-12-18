Madhya Pradesh Tightens Civic Rules: On-The-Spot Fines Up To Rs 5000 for Littering, Water Wastage

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has tabled the Public Trust Provisions Amendment Bill in the Assembly, introducing stricter penalties for offences related to public property and urban management. The bill includes amendments to provisions across eight legislations, with a significant focus on Urban Development and Housing Development, as well as Industry, Labour, and Cooperative Departments.
One of the key changes is the introduction of on-the-spot penalties for littering, wasting water, and defacing public property. "The urban bodies will now have the authority to collect fines immediately, making enforcement more effective," a government official stated. Previously, fines were deposited in court, which often delayed the process.
Hefty Penalties For Violations
Under the new amendments, fines for various infractions have been significantly increased. For instance, individuals littering roads, open canals, or drains will now face a fine of Rs 5000, up from the previous Rs 500. Similarly, unauthorised drain construction or modifications to existing drains without approval from the urban body will also attract a fine of Rs 5,000.
"These measures aim to promote cleanliness, conserve resources, and protect public infrastructure," the official added.
Broad Amendments Across Urban Development
The bill incorporates changes to several laws, including the Madhya Pradesh Municipality Rules Act (1956), Municipality Act (1961), Town and Villages Investment Act (1973), and Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Society Act (1960). These revisions are intended to streamline governance and urban development.
Strict Measures For Illegal Connections
Additionally, penalties for illegal electricity and cable connections have also been enhanced. "A fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed for tampering with underground cables or unauthorised electric connections, " the official clarified.
According to the official, these amendments will deter public nuisances and improve urban living conditions. The bill, once passed, is expected to empower local bodies to enforce regulations more effectively and ensure compliance with civic rules.
