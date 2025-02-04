Madhya Pradesh: Tigers Face Rising Poaching Threat, Wildlife Bureau Issues Red Alert

Gwalior: Home to the largest number of tigers in India, Madhya Pradesh, is facing a significant threat from organised poaching gangs. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) has issued a red alert, saying that tiger poaching networks are not only active throughout India but are also connected to worldwide smuggling operations.

According to the WCCB, tigers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh are particularly at risk, with poachers increasingly targeting tiger reserves in these states. The situation has worsened in recent months, according to the WCCB, with reports of rising poaching incidents.

On 5 January, a tigress was electrocuted by poachers in Pench Tiger Reserve. Acting swiftly, five suspects were arrested by officials for using an electric trap. “Such incidents often occur due to villagers setting up illegal electric traps to protect crops and livestock, which are later exploited by poachers,” said Rajneesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Director of the forest range.

Poaching Tactics

WCCB officials revealed that tiger body parts continue to be smuggled abroad, with links to Myanmar and beyond. A recent case from Chandrapur, near the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border, showed how tiger body parts were trafficked to Assam before being smuggled abroad.

The agency also exposed a disturbing practice where certain poaching communities operate in groups to track and trap tigers. Once killed, the poachers immediately skin the tiger, remove bones and body parts, and even consume its meat to destroy evidence before trafficking the remains, officials said.

Madhya Pradesh saw 46 tiger deaths in the previous year alone (ETV Bharat)

Key Arrest In Chandrapur

In a major breakthrough, authorities have recently arrested Ajit Rajgond, the leader of the Baheliya poaching gang, from Chandrapur’s dense forests on the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border. Officials say he and his network have killed multiple tigers and smuggled their body parts. Several other poaching gangs remain active in Madhya Pradesh, officials added.

Madhya Pradesh’s Tiger Population

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the 2022 tiger census showed that Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of tigers in India. The state has nine tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Panna, Satpura, Sanjay-Dubri, Nauradehi, Ratapani, and Madhav National Park.

Although 785 tigers were counted in the 2022 census, wildlife experts estimate the current population between 900 and 1,000.

However, rising tiger deaths remain a major concern for the forest department and conservation agencies, with territorial fights and poaching being the main cause. Interestingly, Madhya Pradesh saw 46 tiger deaths in the previous year alone.

Need For Protection Measures

Talking to ETV Bharat, Ajay Dubey, a wildlife activist believes that despite having the largest tiger population, Madhya Pradesh does not have a separate Tiger Protection Force. Although the NTCA has suggested creating a dedicated task force, the proposal is still awaiting approval. Dubey has brought the issue to court, condemning the government for not taking action whereas states like as Karnataka and Maharashtra have already put such forces into place.

Experts are sounding the alarm about the grave crisis facing the tigers of Madhya Pradesh due to the increasing strength of poaching networks, and they are calling for prompt action to protect the tigers.