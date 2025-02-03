Sons Bicker Over Half Of Father's Body' Amid Dispute On Last Rites; Cops Intervene

Tikamgarh: In a bizarre incident, a man demanded half of his deceased father's body following a dispute with his brother over the last rites in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, prompting the police to intervene, an official said on Monday. The ruckus occurred on Sunday at Lidhorataal village, around 45 km from the district headquarters.

Following a dispute between the brothers, villagers alerted the police, said Arvind Singh Dangi, the in-charge of Jatara police station. The official said Dhyani Singh Ghosh (84), who lived with his younger son Deshraj, died of a prolonged illness on Sunday, and his elder son Kishan, who lived outside the village, arrived there after being informed about the death.

He said Kishan created a ruckus saying he would perform his father's last rites, while the younger son claimed it was the deceased man's wish that he carry out the cremation. The official said Kishan, who was inebriated, started insisting that the body be cut in half and divided between the brothers. He said the police reached the spot and managed to convince Kishan, who left the scene, and the younger son carried out the cremation.

Son demands a part of deceased father's body

After the death of Dhyani Singh Ghosh, a resident of Lidhaura Tal, his son Damodar completed the preparations for the last rites. At the same time, his brother Kishan Singh Ghosh reached Damodar's house with his son and family members. Theraefter, he insisted on performing the last rites of the father. On this, Damodar refused to perform the last rites. He said since his father lived with him and he served him, so he has the right to perform the last rites of his father.

The body was also kept outside the house. The villagers and relatives tried their best to convince both the brothers to perform the last rites of their father together, but the elder brother Kishan was not at all ready for this. He said that the body of the father should be cut into two pieces so that last rights can be performed separately.

Last rites performed in cops' presence

When nothing worked out even after the persuasion of the family members and relatives gathered for the last rites, the police were informed. After this, the police reached the spot and convinced both the brothers for the last rites. Finally, the last rites of the father were performed in the presence of the police.