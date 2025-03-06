Madhya Pradesh's Shri Buddheshwar Mahadev Temple Adorned With Currency Notes Worth Rs 1.21 Cr

Ujjain: Shri Buddheshwar Mahadev temple in Badnagar, about 52 km from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district has been decorated with currency notes worth Rs 1.21 crore during a fair on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Every year, the temple is decorated in a grand manner on the occasion of Mahashivratri. This time, the premises were decorated with Indian currency notes by making garlands and ornaments for Lord Shiva. A similar scene is witnessed at the Mahalaxmi temple of Ratlam district during Diwali every year.

The tradition of using currency notes for decoration is underway for the last four years. Unlike previous times when the temple used to be decorated with flowers, now currency notes are being used. Over the years, the tendency of replacing flowers with notes has risen. For instance, notes worth Rs 7 lakh were used in 2021, Rs 11 lakh in 2022, Rs 21 lakh in 2023 and Rs 51 lakh in 2024. But this year, the enthusiasm of the devotees has surpassed all records and the amount rose to Rs 1.21 crore.

A grand fair is organised here after Mahashivratri. This time, the fair is being held here from February 28 to March 10. During this, the temple was decorated from March 3 to 5. On this occasion, more than 22 members of Mahadev Mitra Mandali Committee donated notes worth crores of rupees. It took about 24 hours to prepare this unique decoration.

The unique decoration became the centre of attraction this time, priest of the temple, Mahesh, said adding, "The decorations reveal the unwavering faith of devotees in Lord Shiva. Every year, thousands of devotees throng here to see the grand decoration.''

Devotees believe the unique tradition of decorating with currency notes attract blessings of Lord Shiva and fame for the temple.