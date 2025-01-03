ETV Bharat / state

MP: Shops, Markets Remain Shut In Pithampur Amid Bandh Call Against Union Carbide Waste Disposal

Dhar: Shops and markets at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district remained closed on Friday amid a bandh call against the planned disposal of 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste in the industrial town.

An outfit named ‘Pithampur Bachao Samiti’ had given the shutdown call claiming that the incineration of the Carbide waste in the town would be detrimental to the health of the local people and environment. Located nearly 30 km from Indore, Pithampur has a population of about 1.75 lakh. The Pithampur industrial area has about 700 factories in three sectors.

On the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide factory in Bhopal, killing at least 5,479 persons and leaving thousands with serious and long-lasting health issues in Bhopal.

The authorities have moved 337 tonnes of waste from the Carbide factory to Pithampur for scientific disposal, though the move has triggered protests. The waste reached an incineration unit in Pithampur on Thursday.

Amid the bandh call, which saw shops and markets remaining closed on Friday, a group of protesters blocked the road near Eicher Motors, but police prevailed over them and restored normal traffic with a mild cane charge.