EOW Raid Unearths Rs 8 Cr Worth Property Of Government Primary Teacher at MP's Shivpuri

Shivpuri: The EOW team raided the house of Suresh Singh Bhadoria, a government teacher who came from the Bhind district and settled in Shivpuri, in Bhauti on Wednesday morning. The team, which arrived with a heavy police force and several vehicles, searched every inch of the house and inquired about the wealth and property. In this raid, Suresh Bhadoria, a government teacher posted in a primary school, was found to have property worth more than Rs 8 crore.

According to EOW SP, a complaint was lodged against Suresh Singh Bhadauria, a primary teacher posted in the primary school in Cader village of Shivpuri, for having assets disproportionate to his income. Due to this, the EOW team raided the house of the government teacher. In this action, huge property worth crores was found in the name of the teacher and his family. Apart from this, gold and silver were also unearthed.

Shops and houses worth crores, land worth Rs 5 crores

In the raid conducted by EOW, one house and 11 shops worth Rs. 1 crore 70 lakhs have been found. Apart from this, there are 10 shops worth Rs. 1 crore on Pichhor Road. Land registries worth Rs. 5 crores have also been found in the teacher's house. Also, Rs. 4,71,370 in cash has also been seized.

Property worth about Rs 8 crore unaccounted for

According to EOW, in this raid, property worth more than 8 crores 26 lakh rupees has been recovered from the accused teacher, which is 7 crore 98 lakh 28 thousand 340 rupees more than his original legal government income. Regarding which EOW is investigating the case.