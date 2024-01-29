Loading...

Madhya Pradesh: Unemployed husband kills bureaucrat wife for not adding him as nominee

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 9:37 PM IST

Updated : Jan 29, 2024, 10:54 PM IST

A woman who was working as a sub divisional magistrate in Madhya Pradesh was smothered to death by her husband after she refused to make him a nominee on her service and bank records.

Dindori (MP): Highlighting how even women in echelons of power face domestic violence of extreme nature, a woman sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) posted in Shahpura in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district was allegedly murdered by her unemployed husband, who then tried to hide his crime by faking that she had been unwell.

SDM Nisha Napit (51) got married to Manish Sharma (45) through a social media site in 2020 and his demand to make him the nominee in service, insurance and bank records had created discord as the deceased was not obliging him, Superintendent of Police Akhil Patel told reporters here.

Sharma suffocated her with a pillow on Sunday, sat near the corpse for six hours and then took the body to the nearby community health centre, but doctors there alerted police, the SP said. Sharma had also washed her blood-stained clothes as well as the pillow in the washing machine, Patel said.

Sharma had lied to doctors that the victim Nisha had kidney issues and that she had consumed some fruits after which she became unwell, the officer said. He also claimed that he had some argument with the victim after which he left the house. When he came back, Sharma claimed, he saw his wife unconscious and rushed her to hospital.

However, as police began its probe into the high-profile case, they came to know that Nisha had died several hours before Sharma carried her body to the hospital. "Based on our probe and leads gathered from the spot, we questioned Sharma and then arrested him. He has been charged with murder, dowry-related death, destroying evidence and other offences," Patel said.

DIG Mukesh Shrivastava said Sharma, originally from Gwalior, had married Nisha in 2020. "Their marital life was very disturbing. Manish Sharma regularly harassed her to include his name in bank accounts and her service book. The victim, it appears, did not trust him completely and kept on denying his demands. Amid this Sharma had an argument with the SDM Ma'am and smothered her with a pillow on Sunday," DIG Shrivastava said.

Last Updated :Jan 29, 2024, 10:54 PM IST

