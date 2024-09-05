ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: 4 Killed As Scorpio Collides With Pickup Van On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

The Bhamkhedi village sarpanch's son and his two friends were returning home after dropping his sister at her in-laws house when their Scorpio collided with a pickup van on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Mandsaur. His sister had come home for Rakhi festival. The three youths and the van's driver died on the spot.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed and another was injured after an SUV collided with a pickup van on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Wednesday night, police said.

According to police, the mishap took place under Shamgarh police station area of ​​the district. Three youths who were travelling in the Scorpio, and the driver of the pickup van succumbed to their injuries on the spot while one person was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The deceased youths have been identified as Shankar Singh, son of Toofan Singh, sarpanch of Bhamkhedi village of Garoth Janpad Panchayat, and his friends, Balu Singh and Gautam Singh. All were residents of Bhamkhedi village of Shamgarh police station area. They were returning home after dropping their sister, who had come home for Rakhi festival, at her in-laws' house in Govardhanpura village of Bhanpura tehsil.

The driver of the pickup van, Surajmal Prajapati, also died on the spot. The condition of another youth, a resident of Mishrauli remains critical and undergoing treatment at the community health centre of Shamgarh."

On information a team from Shamgarh police station reached the spot and recovered the bodies with the help of a crane. Police said that the impact of the collision was so severe that the SUV was badly damaged.

Shamgarh police station sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh Rathore said, "The four bodies have been sent to the mortuary of Shamgarh hospital. After autopsy, they will be handed over to their family members. Treatment of the injured youth is underway in the community health centre of Shamgarh."

