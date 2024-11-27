Black Potato Farming Turns Into A Profitable Tuber Trend For MP Farmers

Sagar: A unique crop — black potatoes is changing the game for farmers in Bundelkhand. And the person who has been spearheading the change has decided to give it a shape of a revolution in farming.

Meet Aakash Chaurasia, a farmer who embraced this high-value crop with success and how. After cultivating it on half an acre last year and reaping impressive profits, he has now expanded his cultivation to two acres. “Black potatoes are a game-changer for farmers. With proper seed preparation, they can sell for up to ₹100 per kilogram,” he says, encouraging others to explore its potential.

Known for their striking color and rich nutritional value, these potatoes are being hailed as “black gold” for their potential to generate profits. With a high demand in urban markets and versatility in processing, black potato farming is emerging as a lucrative option, offering returns of up to ₹4 lakh per acre.

Black Potato Farming (ETV Bharat)

How to Cultivate Black Potatoes

Chaurasia highlights the benefits of cultivating black potatoes, particularly in layered farming. “Since potatoes grow underground, crops like fenugreek, spinach, or coriander can be grown on the surface layer,” he explains.

The cultivation process begins with preparing the soil. Light loamy soil is ideal for black potatoes, and farmers need to add about 10 tonnes of composted cow dung manure per acre. Beds are then made in the field, and treated seeds—about 1,000 kg per acre—are sown, he explains.

While sowing is usually done by mid-November, the delay in winter this year allows farmers to plant the crop even now. Drip irrigation or traditional watering methods can be used. The crop matures in 90 to 100 days, yielding between 100 and 125 quintals per acre.

Black Potato Farming (ETV Bharat)

Demand and Health Benefits

The unique qualities of black potatoes make them highly sought after in urban markets. Rich in omega-3 and iron, they are considered a healthy alternative to regular potatoes. “The demand for black potatoes is very high in big cities and metros,” says Chaurasia, who sends his produce to several major cities.

Even at moderate prices of Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kilogram, black potatoes can generate a return of Rs 3 to Rs 4 lakh per acre. The crop’s versatility further enhances its profitability. Black potatoes can be dehydrated and powdered, used to make chips, or processed into other value-added products. This multi-use potential has earned them the nickname “black gold.”

Black Potato Characteristics

With a growing interest in innovative and profitable farming practices, black potato cultivation is steadily gaining traction among farmers. While the harvesting of black potato tubers is a seasonal process, researchers say, these unique potatoes, grown from an annual herbaceous plant, are typically ready for harvest about three months after planting. Farmers can begin harvesting when the plant enters its generative phase, which is marked by the drying of the plant’s canopy.