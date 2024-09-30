ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Recognizes Heatwaves As Natural Disasters, Ensures Compensation For Victims

By ANI

The Madhya Pradesh Government has made an important decision to provide financial assistance to people affected by heat waves. This assistance will be available under the Madhya Pradesh Disaster Management Act of 2005, similar to the assistance currently provided to those affected by floods, earthquakes, and lightning strikes.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant decision, the Madhya Pradesh government has included heatwaves in its list of natural disasters. This means that individuals who suffer fatalities due to heatwaves will now receive compensation similar to that provided for other natural calamities. Following directives from the central Ministry of Home Affairs, the state government has officially notified heatwaves as a local disaster under the Madhya Pradesh Disaster Management Act of 2005.

The new regulation is set to take effect in the summer of 2025. As a result, individuals affected by heat waves will be eligible for the same financial assistance that is currently available for those impacted by floods, earthquakes, and lightning strikes. "The State Government hereby notifies heatwave (hyperthermia) as a local disaster as per clause 3.2 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Guidelines on the constitution and administration of the State Disaster Response Fund issued by letter No. 33-03-2021-NDM-I, dated 12th January 2022, from the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs (Disaster Management)," the Madhya Pradesh government said in an official statement.

Notably, several deaths were reported in Northern India during the summer, as the temperature rose significantly. The heatwave in large parts of the country claimed 114 lives and more than 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases were reported between March 1 and June 19 this year, according to sources from the Union Health Ministry. The maximum number of deaths due to heatstroke, till June 19 2024, were reported from Uttar Pradesh (37), Bihar (17), Rajasthan (16), and Odisha (13).

Heatwaves are intense periods of excessively high temperatures, often accompanied by high humidity. They typically occur from April to June and can lead to serious health risks, including heatstroke and dehydration. The impact is especially severe in northern and central regions, where temperatures can exceed 45°C (113°F). The effects can be devastating, affecting agriculture, water supply, and overall public health.

