Madhya Pradesh Receives Overwhelming Rs 22.5 Lakh Crore Investment Proposals At Global Investors Summit

Bhopal: On the first day of the Global Investors Summit, Madhya Pradesh has received overwhelming investment proposals worth Rs 22.50 lakh crore potential of generating 13.43 lakh jobs, official sources said.

At the investors' summit inaugurated by PM Modi on Monday, a total of 19 MoUs worth Rs 3.71 lakh Crore were signed on the opening day between the investors and 13 departments of the state government.

The biggest investment of Rs 2.10 lakh crore has been pledged by the Adani Group. Besides, the National Highway Authority of India has pledged to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in the state.

Of the total investment, the highest investment proposals of Rs 521279 crores have been received in renewable energy which will create 1,46,592 employment opportunities in the state.

Likewise, proposals worth Rs 499000 crore have been received in the Industry Department, which will create over 3 lakh employment opportunities as per officials. Besides, investment proposals of Rs 3,22000 crore have been received in the Mineral Department, which will create 55000 employment opportunities.

Additionally, proposals of Rs 197000 crore have been received in Urban Development and Housing, which will create 231000 employment opportunities and investment proposals of Rs 147000 crore have been received in the Energy Department, which will create 20000 employment opportunities.