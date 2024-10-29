Ratlam: Mahalakshmi Temple Decorated with Rs 6 Crore Worth Gold, Currencies for Dhanteras

Ratlam: The treasure of Kuber, the god of wealth, has been richly decorated in the famous Mahalakshmi temple of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh as part of the Dhanteras celebrations this year as well. Devotees have offered their wealth to decorate the court of the goddess.

This time, a cash amount of Rs. 1.75 crore including foreign currencies like Dinar and Dollar has been kept in the goddess court. Gold, silver ornaments and utensils worth about Rs. 4 crore have also adorned the court of Mata Lakshmi.

In the Mahalakshmi temple, as per the tradition going on since the princely era, devotees deposit their costly objects for decoration. It is believed that by doing so, the wealth offered is blessed by the grace of Goddess Lakshmi. After the 5-day festival of Deepotsav, this wealth is returned to its owners. On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, Kuber's bundles are also distributed among those people who are not able to keep their wealth in the temple.

Wealth arrives from many cities

This Mahalaxmi temple of Ratlam is famous all over the country with devotees bringing their ornaments to adorn the court of Maa Lakshmi. These devotees from big cities of the country including Rajasthan, Gujarat and other States. They send their wealth and riches to decorate the court of Mahalaxmi. With this collected cash and jewellery, Mahalakshmi is adorned for 5 days of Diwali. Many devotees say that they do this every year. Due to which they receive the blessings of Maa.

Kuldeep Trivedi, secretary of Shri Mali Brahmin Samaj and Satyanarayan Vyas, priest of the temple, said that "For decoration in the temple of Mata Lakshmi, garlands made of ₹ 10 to ₹ 500 notes have been put up. About 1.75 crore rupees in cash including Dinar, Dollar and Sri Lankan currency have been received for decoration in the temple. The estimated value of gold and silver ornaments and utensils is also around 4 crore rupees."

Distribution of Kuber's bundle

On the first day of Diwali festival, i.e. on Dhanteras, Kuber's bags are also distributed in the auspicious time. These are for those people who are not able to keep their wealth in the temple. Do seven things and one recitation during Mahalakshmi Puja on Deepawali, you will not face financial shortage for the whole year. These Kuber's bags are given to them as prasadi, for which people stand in long queues. People keep it safely in their safes. Devotees believe that they get the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi by doing this.

After the Corona period, this year once again the distribution of Kuber's Potli has been started with the permission of Ratlam Collector Rajesh Batham. Ratlam Collector and Superintendent of Police were also present during the morning aarti in the temple. After this, this year once again Kuber's Potli was also distributed to the devotees. Crowd of devotees gathered from 3:00 in the morning.

To protect Kuber's treasure kept in the court of Maa Lakshmi, every person is monitored with the help of 8 CCTV cameras. Eight armed jawans of Manak Chowk police station are always on guard to protect the temple.