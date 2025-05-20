Madhya Pradesh Police To Probe Arrested YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra In Espionage Case

Ujjain: As the tentacles of the probe into famous Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's alleged spying for Pakistan spread to other states, Madhya Pradesh Police has intensified probe into the YouTuber's visit to Ujjain a year ago.

Jyoti, who hails from Hisar, was arrested by the police on May 16 from Aggarsain extension on charges of sharing sensitive information with Pakistan agents. She runs a YouTube channel titled 'Travel with JO', which has over 3 lakh subscribers. The YouTuber is currently being grilled by the NIA, Intelligence Bureau and Military Intelligence in the case.

According to sources, Jyoti had traveled by train from Hisar to Ujjain and by bus from Indore to Delhi a year ago. She had uploaded a video of an hour's duration of the trip on her YouTube channel.

Jyoti had also uploaded a clip of the world famous Jyotirlinga Baba Mahakaleshwar temple, in which the main entrance and sanctum sanctorum of the temple are visible. In the video of the trip uploaded on her channel, Jyoti is seen sharing her experience during the journey after getting off the train at Ujjain station. Following the YouTuber's arrest in the espionage case, questions are now being raised about the security arrangements in Mahakaleshwar temple.

Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma told ETV Bharat that a team is leaving to interrogate Jyoti over her visit to the city.

“It will be found out from her who all she met here and where all she went,” the SP said while appealing to the devotees to visit Ujjain without hesitation.

Besides Ujjain, Jyoti is also learnt to have visited Indore during her MP visit last year. Jyoti had also uploaded the video of her bus journey from Indore to Delhi.