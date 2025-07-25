Madhya Pradesh's New Internship Initiative For Unemployed: Women To Get 6K, Men 5K Monthly Incentive

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh's unemployed youth will soon get a monthly incentive of Rs 6,000 for women and Rs 5,000 for men, announced Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav while addressing the Bhoomi-Pujan for six new industrial units worth Rs 416 crore in the Acharpura Industrial Area near Bhopal on Thursday.

The youth who will join internships in industries registered under this new initiative will receive monthly incentives, said the CM.

The CM further stated that all eligible Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,500 per month after Diwali and the amount will gradually increase to Rs 3,000 by 2028. "During the Sawan festival a special auspicious amount will also be given to sisters," he said.

Estimatively, the youth population in Madhya Pradesh is more than 1.5 crore. Among these, the population of youth between 20 to 30 years is more than one crore 53 lakh. It is expected that in the next twenty-four years, this figure will come down slightly to one crore 49 lakh.

The CM announced the development of Acharpura as a special industrial hub and laid the foundation for Acharpura Industrial Area Extension Phase-3 (Village Hajjampur) to be developed over 31.21 hectares.

On X, the CM stated that these units (in Acharpura), related to textiles, healthcare, agriculture, garments, and other sectors, will directly generate more than 1,600 jobs at the local level. "I am delighted that while a long chain of factories is being established in the state, on the other hand, the resolve to bring water to every field is also being fulfilled," he wrote on X.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav highlighted that jackets made in Acharpura are being exported to the US and other countries, showcasing the talent and potential of Madhya Pradesh. “Even a country like China is selling our cotton. The quality of Madhya Pradesh cotton is world-renowned," he said.

CM Mohan Yadav (centre) visiting a textiles unit in Acharpura Industrial Area (ETV Bharat)

The CM stated that factories are "temples of hard work," solving people's problems through a combination of entrepreneurial investment and youth effort. The state has organised "Road-Shows in various Indian cities and abroad (UK, Dubai, Spain, Germany, Japan) to attract investment, and the result is visible in today’s groundbreaking events and land allotment letters to investors," he added.

Notably, in 2019, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath Singh launched a 100-day urban job guarantee program (Yuva Swabhiman Rojgar Yojana) to provide a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000, but the scheme was halted over the change of government.

