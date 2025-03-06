Madhya Pradesh NEET Aspirant Kills Mother, Injures Father After Being Scolded For Mobile Use; Arrested

Balaghat: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district for allegedly attacking his parents after being scolded for using mobile phone for long hours, police said. His mother succumbed to her injuries during treatment and his father is currently admitted in the ICU of a hospital in Gonda.

The accused, Satyam Katre, has been sent to jail while his mother was cremated yesterday, police said. On March 3, Satyam attacked his parents, Kishore Katre and Pratibha Katre, both government school teachers, with a crowbar in Sikandra village under Varaseoni police station area in Balaghat. Seeing his parents critically injured, Satyam sought help by dialling 100 and informed his relatives on WhatsApp group, they added. After this, a team from Varaseoni police station reached the spot and took the injured couple to the hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Dawar said, Satyam Katre is preparing for NEET and attended coaching classes in Kota from May to August. "His parents advised him to avoid his mobile phone and focus on his study but he was addicted to his phone. On Monday night, they had an argument over excessive use of mobile and Satyam attacked his parents. The accused was arrested and presented in the court, from where he was sent to jail," the SP said.

Satyam's uncle, Arvind Katre said, "I am with my injured brother at Janaki Multi Specialty Hospital in Gonda. He has suffered injuries on his head, ear and head. My sister-in-law Pratibha had suffered a critical injury in her head and underwent a surgery but could not survive''.

According to Arvind, Satyam has always been a well-behaved and studious boy. "He had topped in both class 10 and 12 boards. But he changed after returning from Kota," Arvind added.

Rupesh Pathak, a neighbour, said Satyam was preparing for NEET from home for the last two to three months and his parents used to question him about his excessive use of mobile phone.

Sarpanch Kanhaiya Khairwar said, "At around 11 pm on Monday, a call came from the police station informing about the incident. When we reached the house, Satyam's parents were lying in a pool of blood. It is likely that the boy was under acute academic pressure. We have never seen him quarrelling with his parents. He must have gone into depression due to loneliness because he used to stay alone at home all day long preparing for the competitive exam.''