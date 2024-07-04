Madhya Pradesh: Minor Among Two Arrested By ATS In Khandwa

Khandwa: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two persons, including a minor, after conducting searches at two houses in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Thursday.

The ATS team along with local police reached Saluja Colony and Gulmohar Colony at around 4 am today and nabbed Faizan and a minor from the two locations respectively. Sources said the two may have been arrested on suspicion of alleged links with banned outfit Students' Islamic Movement (SIMI).

Locals said around 10 ATS personnel were involved in the operation. The team left after taking the two into custody. Their mobile phones have been seized. It is being said that the investigators may find some important information from the mobiles of Faizan and the minor. CCTV footage of the ATS team taking the two into custody has also surfaced.

Indore Range IG Anurag said, "ATS has taken action in connection to some specific case. Nothing more can be said about this. The matter pertains to the ATS."