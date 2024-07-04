ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Minor Among Two Arrested By ATS In Khandwa

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

The name of Faizan, who was arrested along with a minor, had surfaced while interrogating Raqib Qureshi, a SIMI activist with alleged ISIS links. ATS arrested the two from their houses early this morning.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Khandwa: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two persons, including a minor, after conducting searches at two houses in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Thursday.

The ATS team along with local police reached Saluja Colony and Gulmohar Colony at around 4 am today and nabbed Faizan and a minor from the two locations respectively. Sources said the two may have been arrested on suspicion of alleged links with banned outfit Students' Islamic Movement (SIMI).

Locals said around 10 ATS personnel were involved in the operation. The team left after taking the two into custody. Their mobile phones have been seized. It is being said that the investigators may find some important information from the mobiles of Faizan and the minor. CCTV footage of the ATS team taking the two into custody has also surfaced.

Indore Range IG Anurag said, "ATS has taken action in connection to some specific case. Nothing more can be said about this. The matter pertains to the ATS."

It may be mentioned here that Faizan had been questioned by the investigation agency earlier as well. The West Bengal NIA had called him for questioning to the Kotwali police station. The West Bengal NIA had arrested Raqib Qureshi last year and Faizan's link was found through him.

Local resident Mubarik said, "Some people in uniform and civil dress entered the house and took away the minor. They did not tell anything to anyone."

