Madhya Pradesh Minister Says "People Have Developed Habit Of Begging", Cong Slams BJP

Speaking at unveiling ceremony of Veerangana Rani Avantibai Lodhi's statue in Rajgarh yesterday, Prahlad Patel said instead of asking, people should cultivate habit of giving.

File photo of minister Prahlad Patel (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 3:33 PM IST

Bhopal: Congress has slammed BJP for insulting people of Madhya Pradesh and sought a clarification after senior minister Prahlad Patel called public demand petitions as "begging".

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar asked whether the people of the state are being termed as beggars.

"The government should clarify whether it agrees with Patel's statement. It is the job of the government and the ministers to work for the common people. The poor and the oppressed always approach the government for justice and help but they cannot be called beggars. It is an insult to the people of the state," Singhar said.

Singhar further said, "Prahlad Patel is a senior minister. I don't know in what sense he is calling the people of the state beggars. The BJP government should clarify this. The government should focus on schemes so that everyone can benefit. It is a normal thing that wherever you go, people will come to the public representative with their issues. If a lower-level officer is not responding, then people reach out to the leader for justice. The leader should not be bothered by such things. The government has created a CM helpline but despite this, people are not getting justice."

Congress state president Jeetu Patwari said, "If BJP terms the voice of rights as alms, then people will have to think how those who beg for votes dare to openly call them beggars."

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh panchayat and rural development minister Patel had arrived as the chief guest at the unveiling ceremony of the statue of Veerangana Rani Avantibai Lodhi in Suthaliya of Rajgarh district. While addressing the gathering, he termed the applications given by the public as "alms".

He said, "Now people have got into the habit of begging from the government. When leaders come, they get a basket full of petitions. Putting a garland on the stage and handing over a piece of paper is not a good habit. Cultivate the mindset of giving instead of developing the habit of taking. I say with confidence that you will be happy and will create a cultured society. Gathering an army of beggars is not strengthening but weakening the society. The attraction towards free things is not a mark of respect for brave women."

Patel's statement triggered a controversy in the political circle.

