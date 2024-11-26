Madhya Pradesh: Four Family Members Killed In Tragic Road Accident In Maihar

Maihar: Four members of the same family were killed in a road accident near the Ghusru River on National Highway 30 early Monday morning, police said. The accident occurred around 3 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when a car travelling from Katni to Maihar went out of control, struck a divider, and plunged into a roadside pit, they said.
According to the police, the driver dozed off at the wheel, leading to the vehicle's loss of control. "The car, bearing registration number MP35CA 5631, collided with the divider near the Ghusru River and fell into a pit. The impact destroyed the car's front end," said a police official from the Maihar Police Station.
"The deceased were identified as Sukhbidhan Singh, Damodar Singh, and Arvind Singh, all cousins and residents of Simri Devendra Nagar in the Panna district. Shivraj Singh, a nephew of the three, also died in the accident," the police official said.
It is understood that the family members were returning to Devendra Nagar after attending a wedding ceremony in Katni when the accident occurred.
Upon receiving information, personnel from the Maihar police station rushed to the spot. "We broke the glass of the vehicle to retrieve the bodies," police stated. The bodies of the victims have been taken to Maihar Civil Hospital for postmortem, and their family members have been notified.
Police officials are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Read More
Bareilly Bridge Accident: Google Maps, PWD Officials Booked After Car's Fatal Plunge Kills 3
Dehradun Innova Crash: Truck Driver Absconding Since Tuesday Arrested