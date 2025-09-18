ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Man Stabs Daughter To Death For Resisting His alcohol addiction in Gwalior

Gwalior: A man in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior allegedly stabbed his daughter to death after she tried to stop him from taking money for alcohol, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Badam Singh, a resident of Beldar Ka Pura area, had lost a leg in an accident during the pandemic and had since become addicted to alcohol.

Unable to work, he reportedly depended on his two daughters, who ran the household. Police said Singh often demanded money from them and resorted to violence when they resisted. On Thursday, when his elder daughter Rani opposed him while he was taking money from the shop’s cash box, Singh allegedly threw chili powder in her eyes and stabbed her multiple times.