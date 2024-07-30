ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Man Sets Self, Woman On Fire For Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Both Hospitalised

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man set a 40-year-old woman on fire after she rejected his marriage proposal in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. Later he poured petrol and attempted self-immolation on Tuesday, police said.

The woman was admitted to a government hospital with 40 percent burn injuries while the man suffered 25 percent burn injuries. Both are undergoing treatment.

The incident took place in Ranjhi area of Jabalpur. According to police, the woman has been running a flower shop at Mastana Chowk in Ranjhi area for the last few years. She has been living away from her husband for eight years and has three children.

Narendra Punjabi, aged around 40 years, claimed to be in love her and had proposed to marry him. On Tuesday, Narendra reached the woman's shop and asked her to marry him. The woman refused saying she has three children to take care of. Hearing her refusal, Narendra got angry and lost his temper.

He poured petrol, which he had brought along with him, on her and set her on fire. After which, he poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire. Seeing the fire, people present at the scene immediately ran towards them to extinguish the flames.