Madhya Pradesh Woman Joins BJP, Husband Pronounces Triple Talaq

Chhindwara: A man pronounced triple talaq to his wife allegedly for joining BJP and campaigning for the saffron party candidate in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district.

The woman, who lodged a police complaint against her husband, accused the latter and her in-laws of physically and mentally torturing her for dowry.

Thana Kotwali traffic inspector Umesh Golhani said, "The victim told that she had taken the membership of the BJP after being impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. She had voted for the BJP candidate in Lok Sabha elections and prior to polls, had also campaigned for him. This angered her husband, mother-in-law and sisters-in-law. She has also complained of being beaten up by her husband, who later pronounced triple talaq to her."

According to the complainant, she was married to Abdul Asif Mansuri eight years back. After marriage, her husband, mother-in-law and four sisters-in-law tortured her physically and mentally, pressuring her to bring Rs 5 lakh as dowry from her parents' house.

She said that her husband and in-laws had turned her out of the house after which, she has been living in a rented house with her son. Mansuri even beat her up and pronounced triple talaq to her, she complained.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against the victim's husband and three members of his family under sections 498A, 294 and 34 of IPC, section 3/4 of the Dowry Act and section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019.

Police said that the accused will be questioned soon and action will be taken as per the law.

