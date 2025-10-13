ETV Bharat / state

MP: Man Made To Wash Brahmin's Feet Over AI-Generated Pic; FIR Lodged

Damoh: A young man was allegedly forced to wash the feet of a Brahmin community member and drink that water for sharing an 'objectionable' AI-generated image, prompting police to register a case against four persons, officials said.

The incident took place on Saturday at Satariya village under the jurisdiction of Patera police station, 45 km from the district headquarters, they said on Sunday. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Purshottam Kushwaha, who belongs to an OBC community, allegedly posted on Instagram an Artificial Intelligence-generated image showing another villager, Annu Pandey, wearing a garland of shoes, the officials said. After the post went viral and sparked anger and tension in the area, Kushwaha deleted the post and publicly apologised, Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somvansh said.

A village panchayat was convened and Kushwaha was forced to wash Pandey's feet and drink the same water, the SP said. The panchayat also imposed a fine of Rs 5,100 on him. A video of the humiliating proceedings was shared on social media.

Another video showed Kushwaha purportedly saying he had apologised for the mistake he made, and did not want the incident to become a political issue. The victim has not lodged any formal complaint yet, local officials said. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against four men, including Pandey, Damoh Collector Sudhir Kumar Kocher told reporters.