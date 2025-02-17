Madhya Pradesh Man Attempting To Burgle Apartment, Injured In Police Encounter In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A man suffered bullet injuries during an encounter with police while allegedly trying to burgle an apartment in Balianta area of Bhubaneshwar, police said on Monday. The accused was shifted to Capital Hospital for treatment, they added.

A police patrolling team intercepted a gang last night and an encounter broke out. The accused was shot in the leg but the other gang members managed to flee from the spot.

The accused has been identified as Arjuna Anare, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, DCP Pinak Mishra said.

Balianta police station officer Rabindranath Meher said, "During patrolling last night, the cops came across a gang that was trying to burgle an apartment. Upon seeing the policemen, Arjuna and his accomplices opened fire at police and tried to flee. Police chased them and in retaliatory firing, one of the gang members was shot in the leg. Arjuna could not run due to his injury but the other gang members managed to escape from the spot.

After this, Arjuna was hospitalised. Police have also seized a mobile phone, gold ornaments, watch and cash from the spot.

