ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Man Beats Wife To Death For Not Cooking Lentils

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly beat his wife to death with a stick in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district for not preparing lentils in meal. The accused was arrested in a search operation launched by the local police station, a few hours later.

The incident took place in Baghadih village of Bargawan police station area. Family members said when the accused sat down to eat, his wife did not serve him lentils and this infuriated him. The accused beat her up with a stick and then fled from the house.

According to an officer of Bargawan police station, the incident was reported by the accused's sister-in-law and a case was registered in this connection.

Accused, identified as Shiv Shankar Biyar, is a resident of Baghadih village. His wife, Manjaria Biyar died of severe injuries. "When the man was attacking his wife, hearing her screams, his sister-in-law reached there and tried to intervene. But the accused did not pay any heed to his sister-in-law and continued beating his wife," an officer said.

On information, inspector Shivpujan Mishra reached the spot and initiated a probe under the direction of Superintendent of Police Nivedita Gupta and SDOP Krishna Kumar Pandey's guidance. Along with this, a team was set up to search the accused.