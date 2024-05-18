ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Man Arrested for Raising Anti-National Slogans in Bhopal

By ANI

Published : May 18, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat Portal)

The man who raised the anti-national slogan, identified as Faizal Khan, runs a puncture shop in Bhopal. In the wake of the incident, a man named Brijesh Rao filed a complaint against the accused along with a video clip as proof at the Misrod police station.

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly raising anti-national slogans in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, the police said.

According to an FIR, a copy of which is with ANI, the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Misrod police station in Bhopal on Thursday (May 16) late evening and the case was registered into the matter on Friday evening.

The accused has been identified as Faizal Khan, a resident of Mandideep, Raisen district, and he runs a puncture shop here in Bhopal. He was booked under IPC section 153 B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).

"Complaint Brijesh Rao (26), a resident of Nai Basti Jatkhedi, Bhopal stated that on Thursday evening at around 6:30, he along with his friend Akhilesh Parmar had gone to eat paan at a kiosk. Meanwhile, a man present there was raising anti-national slogans (Pakistan Zindabad and Hindustan Murdabad). Both of them tried to convince him, but he did not listen," a statement read in the FIR copy.

The complainant also made a video of him. On enquiring about the accused, his name was revealed as Faizal Khan. He is a resident of Mandideep and runs a puncture shop here in Bhopal. Later, On Friday, Brijesh reached Misrod police station along with the video and lodged a written complaint into the matter, the FIR further added.

