Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election: Low turnout of 54.58% recorded till 5 PM

Voting in the second phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh concluded on Friday. As many as 80 candidates are in the fray in this phase. A total of 12,828 polling booths, including 1,136 being run by women, had been set up for 1,1162,460 voters.

The highest number of 19 candidates are in the fray in Satna, while only seven are contesting in Tikamgarh. There were 2,865 sensitive polling booths in the six constituencies spread over 47 assembly segments in the state.

Here are the live updates from the state:

5.00 PM

Turnout in the state till 5 PM is 54.83%. Voting per cent break up in six constituencies is as follows:

Tikamgarh 57.19% Damoh 53.66% Hoshangabad 63.44% Rewa 45.02% Satna 57.18% Khajuraho 52.91%

3.00 PM

Turnout in the state till 3 PM is 46.50%. Voting per cent break up in six constituencies is as follows:

Tikamgarh 48.76% Damoh 45.69% Hoshangabad 55.79% Rewa 37.55% Satna 47.68% Khajuraho 43.89%

1.30 PM

Turnout in the state till 1 PM is 38.96% on six Lok Sabha seats.

Tikamgarh 40.21% Damoh 37.57% Hoshangabad 45.71% Rewa 31.85% Satna 40.83% Khajuraho 37.89%

1.00 PM

High Pitched electoral battle underway in following constituencies :-

Constituency BJP Congress Damoh Rahul Singh Lodhi Tarwar Singh Lodhi Satna Ganesh Singh Sidhartha Kushwaha Rewa Janardhan Mishra Neelam Abhay Singh Khajuraho VD Sharma RB Prajapati (Congress supported- AIFB) Hoshangabad Darshan Singh Chaudhary Sanjay Singh (Sanju)

11.55 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...First of all, I would like to appeal to the voters to elect a party that stands on its words - for secure and prosperous country and welfare of the poor...After Congress manifesto was released, people's inclination towards BJP has further increased because, in its manifesto, Congress has repeated its old habit of appeasement. Congress manifesto speaks of taking forward Personal Law. I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi, will this country now work as per Sharia?...Our Constitution is secular, laws of the land can't be formed on the basis of religion. BJP has clearly said in its manifesto that it will bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC)…We scrapped Triple Talaq and started UCC & we will take this forward. Rahul Gandhi speaks of Personal Law, that is about dividing the country...Personal Laws can't be implemented in this country...I am confident that we will see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country for the third time," 11.00 AM

Turnout in the state till 11 am is 28.15% on six Lok Sabha seats. Hoshangabad has recorded the highest voting percentage of 32.40%.Voting per cent break up in six constituencies are as follows :-

Tikamgarh 29.6% Damoh 26.84% Hoshangabad 32.40% Rewa 24.46% Satna 30.32% Khajuraho 28.14%

10.34 AM

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief and candidate from Khajuraho, VD Sharma offered prayers at Matangeshwar Temple in Khajuraho earlier today. 10.15 AM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav appeals for votes. Says, "Voters are the most important factor in the festival of democracy, elections... Under the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, voting is being held today in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Satna, Rewa, Khajuraho, Tikamgarh, Damoh and Hoshangabad in the state. It is a humble request to all you respected voters to exercise your right to vote and fulfil your responsibilities in building a bright future for the country". 10.00 AM

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged voters to participate in the voting process. "Under the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, voting is being held today on 88 seats across the country including 6 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa and Hoshangabad. I appeal to all of you to participate in this great festival of democracy by voting in large numbers. Do vote for a developed and self-reliant India. 9.50 AM

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti appeals for a better turnout in Madhya Pradesh. "I have come from the Himalayas to Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh to cast my vote in my village Dunda. I appeal to all of you to also vote", appeals Former MP CM Uma Bharti. 9.36 AM

Turnout in the state at 9 am is 13.82%. Voting per cent break up in six constituencies are as follows :-