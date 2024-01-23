Loading...

Madhya Pradesh Lawyer Goes Absconding After Hurling Shoe at Judge Inside Courtroom

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 7:58 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Lawyer Goes Absconding After Hurling Shoe at Judge

During the proceedings of a case in the District Sessions Court on Monday, there was a heated exchange between the judge and the lawyer. The enraged lawyer snatched the documents of the proceedings and hurled a shoe at the judge.

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against a lawyer who allegedly hurled a shoe at a judge in court during the hearing of a case. The lawyer has gone absconding.

The incident took place at around 4 pm on Monday at the District Sessions Court in Agar Malwa. According to police, during the hearing of a case lawyer, Nitin Atal got into a heated argument with the judge. An agitated Atal threw his shoe towards Additional Sessions Judge Pradeep Dubey. The judge suffered an injury in his ear after being hit by the shoe.

The lawyer has also been accused of snatching away documents related to the court proceedings before escaping from the courtroom. The judge filed a complaint at Agar police station through his clerk. On the basis of which, police registered a case against the lawyer under sections 332, 353, 294 and 506 of the IPC for obstructing official work. Also, a search operation has been launched to trace the lawyer.

Agar SDOP said, "A complaint on behalf of the judge has been submitted stating the lawyer misbehaved in the courtroom and snatched court proceeding documents. Investigations have been initiated and action will be taken as per law."

The judge has asked police to take action saying he was horrified by the lawyer's action and he along with his family members are feeling threatened by the accused, a senior police official said.

Read more

  1. Gujarat HC not to pass adverse order if lawyer skips hearing on Jan 22: advocates' association
  2. 'Lower your pitch, will not happen in last year of my career’, CJI pulls up a lawyer
  3. Security guard kills lawyer over casteist slurs during New Year celebrations in Varanasi

TAGGED:

Lawyer Goes Abscondinghurled a shoejudge

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.