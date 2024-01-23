Madhya Pradesh Lawyer Goes Absconding After Hurling Shoe at Judge Inside Courtroom

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against a lawyer who allegedly hurled a shoe at a judge in court during the hearing of a case. The lawyer has gone absconding.

The incident took place at around 4 pm on Monday at the District Sessions Court in Agar Malwa. According to police, during the hearing of a case lawyer, Nitin Atal got into a heated argument with the judge. An agitated Atal threw his shoe towards Additional Sessions Judge Pradeep Dubey. The judge suffered an injury in his ear after being hit by the shoe.

The lawyer has also been accused of snatching away documents related to the court proceedings before escaping from the courtroom. The judge filed a complaint at Agar police station through his clerk. On the basis of which, police registered a case against the lawyer under sections 332, 353, 294 and 506 of the IPC for obstructing official work. Also, a search operation has been launched to trace the lawyer.

Agar SDOP said, "A complaint on behalf of the judge has been submitted stating the lawyer misbehaved in the courtroom and snatched court proceeding documents. Investigations have been initiated and action will be taken as per law."

The judge has asked police to take action saying he was horrified by the lawyer's action and he along with his family members are feeling threatened by the accused, a senior police official said.