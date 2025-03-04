ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Civic Polls: Madhya Pradesh EC To Assist J&K In Conducting Elections, MoU Signed

Seoni: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Election Commissioners of Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir to "bolster" the process of the long-awaited urban body polls in the union territory.

The MoU was signed between Secretary Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission Abhishek Singh and Secretary Jammu & Kashmir State Election Commission Sushil Kumar on Monday during the 31st National Conference of State Election Commissioners being held at Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district from March 1 to March 4.

Under it, the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) will assist Jammu and Kashmir counterparts in conducting urban body elections in the UT.

The MP SEC will provide 7,000 EVMs and other equipment in the upcoming urban body elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as provide training to the polling staff.

Along with this, efforts will be made to implement the "innovations" made in Madhya Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir, an official release from the event said. "Additionally, it will help in adopting the process of paperless booths at selected booths as a pilot project," it said.