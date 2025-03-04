Jammu Kashmir Civic Polls: Madhya Pradesh EC To Assist J&K In Conducting Elections, MoU Signed

Seoni: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Election Commissioners of Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir to "bolster" the process of the long-awaited urban body polls in the union territory.
The MoU was signed between Secretary Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission Abhishek Singh and Secretary Jammu & Kashmir State Election Commission Sushil Kumar on Monday during the 31st National Conference of State Election Commissioners being held at Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district from March 1 to March 4.
Under it, the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) will assist Jammu and Kashmir counterparts in conducting urban body elections in the UT.
The MP SEC will provide 7,000 EVMs and other equipment in the upcoming urban body elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as provide training to the polling staff.
Along with this, efforts will be made to implement the "innovations" made in Madhya Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir, an official release from the event said. "Additionally, it will help in adopting the process of paperless booths at selected booths as a pilot project," it said.
Sushil Kumar extended gratitude to the State Election Commissioner of Madhya Pradesh for the MoU, stating that it will help in conducting smooth urban body elections in their state.
Municipal bodies, panchayats and block development councils in Jammu and Kashmir have been without elected representatives for more than a year. The term of municipalities ended in October-November 2023, while panchayats and block development councils completed their five-year terms in January 2024.
On Monday, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha said his government is "committed to strengthening" Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local bodies by ensuring timely elections at all levels.
The Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission, established in June 2023 to conduct empirical studies on Other Backward Classes (OBC) representation, submitted its final recommendations to the government last week, brightening the outlook for polls to local bodies.
“My government is committed to strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local bodies by ensuring timely elections at all levels. This will enhance grassroots democracy, promote citizen participation in decision-making and empower local governance for more effective development,” Sinha said during his address in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, which is meeting for a nearly six-week-long budget session.
