Two Schools In Indore Get Bomb Threats; Evacuated

Two private schools in Indore received bomb threats via email, prompting evacuations and searches, but no explosives were found.
Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 4, 2025, 1:38 PM IST

Indore: Two private schools in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city were evacuated after they received bomb threats via e-mails on Tuesday, police said. Bomb disposal squads were sent to the two institutions, they said, adding that no explosive has been found so far.

The e-mails sent in the morning to the New Digamber Public School, located on Khandwa Road, and the Indore Public School, in the Rau area, threatened to blow them up using RDX, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia told reporters.

"The email said that RDX has been planted in both the schools and this will cause explosions in the educational institutions. Some things are written in Tamil language also in the email," the official said. Both the school buildings were evacuated and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads were sent there for inspection, but no explosive has been found so far, he said.

