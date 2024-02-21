Madhya Pradesh: HoD Runs Office on Road at Sagar Central University; Removed from Post

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) : Central University's Vice Chancellor has removed Prof KKN Sharma from the post of Head of the Department of Anthropology. When the former HoD did not vacate the room, Prof KKN Sharma began running his office on the road outside the department. The Vice Chancellor had expressed his displeasure on this.

Since February 14, Prof KKN Sharma was operating his HoD office outside the department. The reason for the professor's displeasure was that he was made the Head of the Department in September 2023, but the former HoD did not vacate the room. There was a clash between the two professors over this matter and it reached the Vice Chancellor.

In Sagar's Dr. Harisingh Gaur University, HOD is appointed in any department for 3 years under the rotation system. Under the same process, Professor KKN Sharma was appointed Head of the Department of Anthropology. Before this, Professor Rajesh Gautam was the Head of the Department but he did not vacate the room.

Complaints were made regarding this matter from the Dean of Applied Sciences to the Vice Chancellor but the matter did not work out and within five months neither the former HoD vacated the room nor gave it to the new HoD. Angered by this, Professor KKN Sharma sat outside the department on 14th February.

In this matter, Professor KKN Sharma complained to the Dean of Applied Sciences, Professor Devashish Ghosh, then the Dean issued a notice to Professor Rajesh Kumar Gautam and sought his reply. Professor Rajesh Gautam presented before the Dean that no room in the department is specifically allotted for HOD. He said that Professor KKN Sharma wanted to keep his earlier allotted room.

This is not the first time that there has been a dispute between Professor KKN Sharma and Professor Rajesh Kumar Gautam. Earlier, KKN Sharma had started protesting against Professor Gauhar Raza being invited to the international seminar organized in the department during the Corona period and due to this, the university was in trouble in the entire country.

When the matter reached Vice Chancellor Professor Neelima Gupta, she summoned both the professors and tried to resolve the dispute by mutual consent. But when both the professors remained adamant on their point, the Vice Chancellor formed a committee to resolve the dispute. The committee was asked to submit its report within two weeks. Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor went to Nepal on an official visit to the Association of Indian Universities and during this time a controversy was witnessed here which became a topic of discussion in the entire country.

Sagar University's vice-chancellor Professor Neelima Gupta was displeased and when she returned, she asked for a report on the entire matter. In which it came to light that the report of the committee formed to resolve the dispute was to be submitted in 14 days, but even before the 14 days, Professor KKN Sharma created a ruckus.

University Media Officer Dr. Vivek Jaiswal said, "The University Administration has issued orders for the appointment of Professor Ajit Jaiswal as the new Head of the Department of Anthropology with immediate effect."