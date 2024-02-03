Madhya Pradesh: Hindu Organisation Files Plea Seeking Possession of 11th-Century Bhojshala Complex

Indore: After Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya and Hindus performing puja at Gyanvapi complex, the disputed issue of Bhojshala in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar has come to the forefront.

A Hindu organisation has filed a petition seeking possession of the 11th-century Bhojshala complex and prohibition on Muslims from offering namaz here. The Hindu Sangh for Justice has filed the petition in Indore High Court. Following which, the court has issued a notice to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Centre and the Bhojshala Committee.

In its plea, the Hindu organisation has demanded installation of the idol of Goddess Saraswati that they claimed was removed from the complex and permission to hold worship by Hindus alone. Both the Hindus and Muslims lay claim on the Bhojshala-Kamal Maulana mosque. The ASI had allowed Muslims to offer namaz at Bhojshala complex in a notification in 2003.

The Hindu Sangh for Justice stated that the Bhojshala complex is a temple built by Raja Bhoj in 1034 for teaching Sanskrit. Originally, the complex had an idol of Goddess Saraswati. The organisation said that the idol was demolished during Muslim invasion and named it as Bhojshala-Kamal Maulana Masjid. Documents substantiating their claim has been submitted in court.

The dispute over Bhojshala complex is continuing for the last 800 years. It is presently under the ASI. Hindus are allowed to worship every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Fridays.