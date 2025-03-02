ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh High Court Orders Outstanding Salary Payment to Wrongly Denied Woman Judge

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Vivek Jain also issued instructions to give all the appropriate benefits to the petitioner.

File photo of MP High Court (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Saturday issued orders to pay 50 per cent of the outstanding salary to a woman judge who was denied an appointment even after being eligible.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Vivek Jain also issued instructions to give all the appropriate benefits to the petitioner by revising the list.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by a woman judge, who is currently posted in Neemuch and was in the first place on the waitlist for the Civil Judge exams in 2007 but was not selected for the post even as two others less eligible were appointed.

The High Court took serious cognizance of the matter. The woman was appointed as per the High Court orders in 2009. Even after the appointment, the woman judge was not receiving any benefit of seniority or appropriate salary.

While disposing of the petition, the division bench said, "It is undisputed that Ramsujan Verma and Ramanuj Sondhia did not belong to the Scheduled Tribe category. Despite this, they were selected in the Scheduled Caste category. The petitioner was eligible for the post but was not selected. Both of the wrongly selected persons were later removed. The petitioner did not fault this entire process."

The division bench issued an order in favour of the petitioner and ordered the respondent to pay 50 per cent of the outstanding salary in 4 weeks. Apart from this, the division bench issued a revised seniority list and ordered to give her all the benefits of seniority. Senior advocate Shashank Shekhar pleaded on behalf of the petitioner.

