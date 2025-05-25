Madhya Pradesh HC Asks Govt To Formulate Policy For Children Born To Rape Survivors

Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked the state government to prepare a policy to provide education, shelter and security for children born to rape survivors.

The vacation bench of Justice Vinay Sharaf issued this directive while allowing a minor rape survivor to give birth to the child. Also, the court stated that the victim's child will receive free education till class 12 and medical facilities.

The victim's family members had expressed their intention to raise the child so the court ordered that her treatment will be done under the supervision of the medical board.

The case is of a minor girl from a village in Mandla district, who was raped sometime ago. A case was filed against the accused and he was also sentence under the POCSO Act. Few days later it was found that the girl was pregnant. The girl and her family members discussed the matter among themselves and they decided that she will give birth to the child, who would be raised by them together.

After this, the family members of the minor girl sought permission from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to give birth to the child. Generally, whenever such cases come before the court, the victim or her family seeks permission for abortion. However, this was a unique case where the victim and her family were not asking permission for abortion but to raise the child.

Upon hearing the case, the high court asked the government to formulate a policy in this regard. Justice Vinay Saraf not only gave permission to the minor girl to give birth to the child but also mentioned that the government will bear the entire cost of education of her child till class 12. Also, it clarified that the medical board will take care of the health of the girl till her delivery and then her newborn child.