Madhya Pradesh HC Approves Disposal of Union Carbide Waste Following Successful Trials

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday gave clearance to the state government to dispose of chemical waste from the former Union Carbide factory in Bhopal. This comes following the government showing that trial incineration caused no negative effects.

The toxic waste, for which concerns have been raised for half a century now, will be disposed of in a safe manner at a Pithampur facility in the Dhar district within the next 72 days, according to a division bench headed by Chief Justice S K Kait and Justice Vivek Jain.

The government had asked for 72 days' time to carry out the process of disposal. In spite of opposition from a section of the local communities of Pithampur citing fear of adverse health and environmental effects, the government asserted in its affidavit before the court that three trial burns had proved successful and shown no negative effects.

The court directed the government to take all appropriate safety measures in disposing of the waste and called for a report to be submitted by June 30. This case was initiated before the court by the deceased Alok Pratap Singh in 2004, seeking action against clearance of the Bhopal facility, which was infamous for the devastating gas leak tragedy in 1984.

On February 18, the court had allowed the state government to carry out trial runs in three stages. In a major step, 337 tons of garbage were taken to the Pithampur disposal plant on January 2, which is about 250 km from Bhopal.

The Union Carbide plant was the location of a disastrous incident on the evening of December 2-3, 1984, when a devastating leak of the poisonous gas Methyl Isocyanate took place, killing at least 5,479 individuals and leaving long-term health problems for thousands more. After the disposal of waste in Pithampur, local protests broke out, with activists and leaders sounding the alarm over possible health hazards. Still, the state government has promised that the process will be done in a safe manner.