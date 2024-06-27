Madhya Pradesh: HC Allows Teenager To Donate Part Of Liver To Save Her Father's Life

Indore: The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday allowed a 17-year-old girl to donate a part of her liver to her ailing father, suffering from a serious liver disease, for conducting transplant surgery.

Shivnarayan Batham (42), a farmer from rural Indore, had filed a petition in the HC saying his daughter Preeti was willing to donate a part of her liver to him and that he should be allowed to undergo the transplant procedure.

During the hearing of the petition before Justice Vishal Mishra, the government counsel had said that the medical board constituted by the state had examined the minor's health and found that she could donate a part of her liver to her ailing father. The court allowed Batham's plea in the light of the medical board's report.

The single bench also directed that the liver transplant be completed at the earliest by taking all precautions. Batham's lawyer Nilesh Manore told PTI that his client was admitted to a private hospital in the city after suffering from a serious liver ailment for the last six years.

Manore said his client has five daughters and his eldest child, Preeti, has expressed her desire to donate a part of her liver to him. Preeti will turn 18 on July 31. Batham's father is 80 years old, while his wife is a diabetic patient. So his daughter came forward to donate part of the liver to him so that she could save the life of his ailing father," Manore said. I'm proud of my daughter, Batham said.