Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior To Get India’s Second Heated Swimming Pool For Para-Athletes

Gwalior: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Para Sports Centre here in Madhya Pradesh is set to feature India's second heated swimming pool after Delhi. The Rs 5 crore heated swimming pool project aims to provide para-swimmers with warm waters for training during harsh winters, allowing them to maintain their practice schedules and compete more effectively.
Named after late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the centre was established in Gwalior at a cost of Rs 170 crore as India’s first training facility for para-athletes, and already boasts an Olympic-standard swimming pool.
The upgrade
According to officials, the upgrade, at a cost of 5 crore rupees, will ensure that swimmers can avoid challenges such as cold-water-induced hypothermia, a significant risk during winter training. Also, it will provide athletes with favourable conditions to practice round the year.
Ideal atmosphere for athletes
According to Deputy Director Pallavi Rai, the heating system will keep the water temperature at around 20°C, ideal for extended practice sessions. The only other pool with such a system is in Delhi's Talkatora stadium.
Satendra Lohia, an international para-swimmer, highlighted the health risks of cold-water swimming, especially strain on the heart and hypothermia. He emphasized the importance of maintaining water temperature for the safety and performance of the athletes.
According to officials, the upgraded facility will solidify Gwalior's status as a premier destination for para-sports training in India.
