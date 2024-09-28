Madhya Pradesh Govt To Press For Capital Punishment To Culprits In 5-Year-Old Girl's Rape And Murder: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government will try to ensure that the culprits in the recent rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl in Shahjahanabad get capital punishment, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

The victim, who went missing from a multi-story building in Shahjahanabad police station area, was found dead in a water tank in a neighboring flat. The short post-mortem report revealed that the girl was raped and then strangulated to death. The police have arrested the accused and his mother and sister. An SIT has been formed to investigate the incident.



CM Mohan Yadav Talks Tough

In a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condemned the heinous incident saying that his government will ensure that the culprits get “the harshest punishment like death penalty”.

“The police have arrested all the three accused involved in the sensitive incident that happened with a five-year-old girl in Shahjahanabad area of Bhopal. People with such a corrupt mindset cannot have any place in society. In this case, about 200 police officers/employees were continuously engaged in searching for the girl for the last 48 hours. SIT has been formed to investigate this heinous crime. The investigation team has been directed to study all the facts in depth and no culprit involved in this unfortunate incident should be spared. There is a provision of death penalty for such heinous crimes and our government will try to ensure that such criminals get the harshest punishment like death penalty. Along with this, the government is committed to provide speedy justice in all such cases in the state through fast track courts. I have deep condolences with the family of the innocent child. The whole of Madhya Pradesh is with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” Yadav wrote in the post.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Hari Narayan Chari said that prima facie it is suspected that the girl was first raped and then strangled to death.

“The accused had wrapped the body in clothes and hidden it in a water tank kept in the room. The main accused Atul Nihale has been arrested from Bhopal station. Apart from this, Atul's sister and his mother have also been arrested. Both of them are accused of destroying evidence,'' the Police Commissioner said.



Kamal Nath Demands High-level Task Force

Former Chief Minister of the state Kamal Nath has demanded the formation of a high-level task force to deal with such cases. "The incidents of women harassment and rape coming to light every day in the state are extremely condemnable. Reading the news of the misdeeds happening with small girls in the newspapers makes one bow his head in shame. There is no area in the state where daughters and women can feel safe. Even more unfortunate is that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his government do not intend to take any steps for the safety of women," Kamal Nath said in a statement.

"The real law and order is due to the fear of which anti-social elements are afraid of carrying out such incidents, but the fear of law and order is completely disappearing in the state,” he said.

“I demand from the Chief Minister that a high-level task force should be formed in this regard, all the concerned policemen should be given special training to deal with crimes against women and by organizing special camps in schools, daughters should be trained to be alert and vigilant about the measures for their safety," added the former CM.