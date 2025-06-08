Madhya Pradesh Govt To Develop Sipavara As Tourist Hub Ahead Of 2028 Ujjain Kumbh

Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh Government is planning to develop Sipavara, the scenic site where the Shipra and Chambal rivers meet, into a tourist destination. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav recently announced the initiative during a programme held in Alote. He also announced the launch of a cruise service on the Shipra River as part of efforts to boost tourism and promote the region’s natural and cultural heritage.
It is believed that the confluence of the two rivers was a site where Sage Pulastya worshipped and Lord Shiva rested. The Dipeshwar Mahadev Temple is also located at this sacred spot.
Located around 100 km from the district headquarters, Sipavara is an ancient religious site where remnants of the Chalcolithic age are known to have been found in addition to the temples of Raja Bhoj’s era. There is an almost 100-foot-high hillock around, where the remnants were found.
The priest at Dipeshwar Mahadev temple, Ramesh Puri Goswami, disclosed, “This is the site where Ravan’s grandfather and one of the Saptrishis, Sage Pulastya, worshipped for several years. The Puranas mention him worshipping at Meru hill and the hillock here.”
There is also an ancient water pond at the confluence of the two rivers. There is also the story of Lord Shiva residing at the spot when Bhasmasur, in his arrogance, sought to reduce him to ashes. It was after this that Lord Vishnu took the form of Mohini to slay Bhasmasur.
Later, Lord Vishnu, along with other deities, started searching for Lord Shiva while carrying earthen lamps. They kept the lamps upside down after locating Lord Shiva. The priest claimed, “The lamps lying upside down are still found during excavations.”
It was reported that the site has long suffered from neglect, and the small island at the confluence has been consistently eroded by river flooding. There is currently no proper pathway leading to the temple, which is now set to be developed as part of the state’s religious tourism circuit.
The site is proposed to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 23 crore. Madhya Pradesh Housing Board has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) and proposals amounting to Rs 23.8 crore. There is a plan to renovate the temple and develop tourist facilities over seven acres. Both the Dipeshwar temple and the confluence site are proposed to be developed before the 2028 Kumbh at Ujjain.
