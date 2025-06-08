ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Govt To Develop Sipavara As Tourist Hub Ahead Of 2028 Ujjain Kumbh

Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh Government is planning to develop Sipavara, the scenic site where the Shipra and Chambal rivers meet, into a tourist destination. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav recently announced the initiative during a programme held in Alote. He also announced the launch of a cruise service on the Shipra River as part of efforts to boost tourism and promote the region’s natural and cultural heritage.

It is believed that the confluence of the two rivers was a site where Sage Pulastya worshipped and Lord Shiva rested. The Dipeshwar Mahadev Temple is also located at this sacred spot.

Located around 100 km from the district headquarters, Sipavara is an ancient religious site where remnants of the Chalcolithic age are known to have been found in addition to the temples of Raja Bhoj’s era. There is an almost 100-foot-high hillock around, where the remnants were found.

The priest at Dipeshwar Mahadev temple, Ramesh Puri Goswami, disclosed, “This is the site where Ravan’s grandfather and one of the Saptrishis, Sage Pulastya, worshipped for several years. The Puranas mention him worshipping at Meru hill and the hillock here.”

There is also an ancient water pond at the confluence of the two rivers. There is also the story of Lord Shiva residing at the spot when Bhasmasur, in his arrogance, sought to reduce him to ashes. It was after this that Lord Vishnu took the form of Mohini to slay Bhasmasur.